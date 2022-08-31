Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist

article

A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said.

Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.

When officers spotted him later, he led them on a car chase but eventually parked in a field and surrendered, police said.

After he was arrested, police said he admitted that he robbed the Ohio bank, as well as a Chase Bank and a Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor. He also attempted a third Ann Arbor robbery at the Fifth Third Bank but fled when a teller recognized him.

Hansen told police that he has three prior bank robbery convictions dating back to the 1980s.

He was charged locally with the Ohio robbery, and federal charges are being sought for the Michigan crimes.