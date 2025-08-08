Woman says scammer on StubHub sold fake tickets to Chris Brown's Detroit concert

A Metro Detroit woman says she’s out hundreds of dollars after buying what she says turned out to be fake tickets to Chris Brown’s Thursday night concert at Ford Field.

When Nerissa Anderson bought two tickets on StubHub and she couldn’t redeem them, she realized it might be a scam.

"It was just me trying to see my best performer that I love in the whole world, which is Chris Brown," she said. "What am I supposed to do? Ford field said they couldn’t help me, so I’m like let me call FOX 2."

She bought two tickets back in April through Stub Hub for Chris Brown’s concert at Ford Field. She says she didn’t try to claim them until Thursday, the day of the show, and couldn’t.

Anderson says she has used StubHub, but never had this happen before.

"Ford Field told me the seats don’t go up that high," she said. "They’re imaginary seats, they don’t exist."

Anderson showed all the documents - print outs of the emails she said she sent to Ford Field and to StubHub.

She said StubHub deserves blame.

"Well we’re out here trusting you," she said. "You’re out here (with) a website promoting tickets. Se we're trusting you as a consumer, to make sure everything is okay."

Ford Field obviously doesn’t control what StubHub does, but when reached out for advice - they recommend fans interested in events at Ford Field buy their tickets via their official partner Ticketmaster.

StubHub says it is looking into it.

Anderson purchased a ticket for Friday night to see Brown through Ticketmaster, so she knows they’re legit.