Woman sent to hospital after shots fired during argument

Detroit Police are looking for the suspect who shot a woman Saturday morning around 5:30 in the 13300 Block of Prest Street.

Police say the female suspect shot the 26-year-old woman, after the two got into an argument.

The suspect then fled the scene. Medics eventually arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital - we're told she is expected to be okay.

As of right now, the circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

