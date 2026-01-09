Woman sentenced for bus stop crash that killed couple in Detroit

The Brief Kwasi Agbottah and his wife, Elizabeth, were struck and killed while waiting for the bus at Fenkell and Evergreen. The driver, Dejah Berry, pleaded no contest in the deadly crash. Berry should never have been driving due to her epilepsy and suffered an episode at the time of the crash.



A Detroit woman who pleaded no contest to hitting and killing two people at a bus stop was sentenced - and it was revealed she has a medical condition that should have kept her from driving.

The backstory:

On April 25th, 2025 — Dejah Berry hit and killed Kwasi and Elizabeth Agbottah — a married couple — while they were sitting at a bus stop at Evergreen and Fenkell in Detroit.

In court we learned Berry suffers from adult-onset epilepsy. She had a medical episode at the time of the crash and was driving with a suspended license.

Berry spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing.

"I really am remorseful, it may not seem like it but I really, really, am," she said. "I can’t take back what happened but I can move forward."

She pleaded no contest to two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death. Berry was sentenced to four to 15 years for each count — to be served concurrently.

Judge: "Is there ever a day that ever goes where this doesn’t replay in your head?"

"Every day - what I can remember," she said.

Judge: "Can you take a moment and just slowly turn around and look at all the people who are here for you? This is huge - both sides of the aisle."

The victims’ family was not in the courtroom — however we did learn the couple left behind five children — all under the age of 18.

Dejah Berry. Inset: Victims Elizabeth and Kwasi Agbottah