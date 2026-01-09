Woman sentenced for bus stop crash that killed couple in Detroit
FOX 2 - A Detroit woman who pleaded no contest to hitting and killing two people at a bus stop was sentenced - and it was revealed she has a medical condition that should have kept her from driving.
The backstory:
On April 25th, 2025 — Dejah Berry hit and killed Kwasi and Elizabeth Agbottah — a married couple — while they were sitting at a bus stop at Evergreen and Fenkell in Detroit.
In court we learned Berry suffers from adult-onset epilepsy. She had a medical episode at the time of the crash and was driving with a suspended license.
Berry spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing.
"I really am remorseful, it may not seem like it but I really, really, am," she said. "I can’t take back what happened but I can move forward."
She pleaded no contest to two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death. Berry was sentenced to four to 15 years for each count — to be served concurrently.
Judge: "Is there ever a day that ever goes where this doesn’t replay in your head?"
"Every day - what I can remember," she said.
Judge: "Can you take a moment and just slowly turn around and look at all the people who are here for you? This is huge - both sides of the aisle."
The victims’ family was not in the courtroom — however we did learn the couple left behind five children — all under the age of 18.
Dejah Berry. Inset: Victims Elizabeth and Kwasi Agbottah
The Source: Information for this report is from previous coverage and Friday's court hearing.