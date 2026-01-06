Woman sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy in Livonia

The Brief The woman who hit and killed a 3-year-old boy in Livonia last summer was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. Tammy Sandoval fled the scene after hitting the boy, his sister, and his mother. The victims were walking home from fireworks at the Livonia Spree when they were struck.



A woman who fled the scene after hitting three pedestrians, killing one of them, last summer in Livonia, is headed to prison.

Tammy Sandoval, 55, received a 5–15-year prison sentence for operating while a license was suspended, revoked, or denied – causing death. She also received a 3-5-year sentence, which will be served concurrently, for one count of operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied – causing serious injury,

She pleaded guilty to both of those charges.

Tammy Sandoval

The backstory:

Sandoval, who is from Mount Morris, was traveling on Merriman Road near Lyndon Street around 10:45 p.m. June 29, 2025, when she hit Khalil Robinson, his twin sister, Kloe, and mother, Tia Robinson, as they crossed the road after watching fireworks during the Livonia Spree.

Khalil was killed, while his mother and sister were injured.

Sandoval fled the scene, but was arrested the next day. She was initially charged with one count of operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied – causing death, two counts of operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied – causing serious injury, one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident while at fault – causing death, and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – causing serious impairment. After pleading guilty to two charges, the rest of the counts were dropped.

State records show Sandoval's license was suspended in August 2024 after she refused to take a roadside DUI test.

