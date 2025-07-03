Woman accused of hitting, killing 3-year-old in Livonia didn't have valid license

The Brief A woman accused of hitting and killing a child leaving the Livonia Spree last weekend was charged Thursday. Khalil, 3, died, while his mother and twin sister were injured in the hit-and-run. Tammy Sandoval did not have a valid license, according to the charges issued against her.



A woman accused of fleeing after hitting and killing a boy in Livonia last weekend did not have a valid license, according to charges issued Thursday.

Tammy Sandoval, 55, of Mount Morris, is charged with one count of operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied – causing death, two counts of operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied – causing serious injury, one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident while at fault – causing death, and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – causing serious impairment.

The backstory:

Sandoval is accused of hitting a family as they crossed Merriman Road near Lyndon Street around 10:45 p.m. June 29, killing a 3-year-old boy named Khalil. His twin sister, Kloe, and mother, Tia Robinson, were injured.

Family said the victims were leaving the Livonia Spree festival when they were struck.

Sandoval didn't stop, but was arrested the next day.

What's next:

Sandoval is expected to be arraigned on the charges on Thursday morning.

You can watch the court proceedings in the YouTube player:

What they're saying:

After Khalil's death, his family members mourned the boy, whom they called a "special little child."

"This is my first tragedy in my family and knowing how to deal with it," said Michael Robinson, the twins' grandfather. "I have no idea step-by-step, day-by-day and this is the first day so there are going to be long, long days coming."

Khalil and Kloe's grandparents recalled a special bond the twins shared.

"He would always go and take stuff to his sister, so if I gave him a piece of candy, he would take one for his sister and take it in there to her," Michael said. "He was very loving toward his sister but they had their ups and downs though."