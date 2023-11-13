Woman shares encounter she had with suspect who stabbed two men that morning

Charges have not been filed yet for a man accused of stabbing two men seemingly at random in Detroit on Sunday.

Police released pictures of the stabbing suspect which helped Colette Trent piece together the puzzle.

"It wasn’t until I saw the news that I recognized his face," she said.

That man is accused of critically injuring one man in his 60s at Dexter and Taylor in Detroit, and seriously wounding another man also in his 60s at Grand River and Clarendon Street.

Trent says she was on a walk at 10:30 a.m. when she encountered the suspect at the corner of Jeffries and Clarendon. That was one hour earlier than the first stabbing attack. She says she was out with her dog Dolce.

"The dog turned around and started barking, and that’s when I noticed that he was following me," she said.

She says immediately she had a bad feeling about the person. When she goes out for walks, she is prepared to protect herself with a stick and a can of mace spray.

"So I had already flipped the switch on my mace so I could use it," she said.

Trent said the person kept coming closer to her and Dolce.

"He bent down to touch the dog and I told him don’t touch the dog, and he said, 'Can I ask you a question?' and I said no, and snatched the dog and came back to the house right quick."

She says at that point, the man went on his way. A few hours later after the second stabbing around one in the afternoon.

"There was a lot of police activity outside of the house and a police dog sniffing around," she said.

A few hours later she learned the suspect had been caught on Linsdale a few blocks away from her encounter.

He is being held by police as they await any potential charges from the prosecutor.

Colette Trent is sharing her story hoping others will trust their instinct if they find themselves in a similar situation.

A Detroit stabbing suspect, left, and Colette Trent



