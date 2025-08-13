Woman shot and killed only recently returned to Detroit neighborhood after months away

Detroit police are investigating a homicide on Morley Street near Wyoming on the city's west side.

The backstory:

FOX 2 spoke with witnesses who saw crews trying to revive the middle-aged woman who died at the hospital.

A neighbor said she would walk up and down the street with a man and a dog. He hadn’t seen her for a while until recently, and he wished she would have had stayed away.

"That's said, I don’t think she deserved that, she should have never come back home," said Larry, a neighbor.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "You said she left here?"

"Yep. She left for about three or four months - and then she came back," he said.

That woman, in her 40s, was shot late Tuesday night just before 11 p.m.

Her neighbor saw first responders trying to save her life.

"I see a lot of police rushing into the house," said a woman who lives nearby. "'I said something happened.' I see they came for a stretcher and brought somebody out, and they were pressing (on her chest), until they put her in an ambulance."

Police say she later died at the hospital.

"It hurts," Larry said.

Apparently there were signs something was off in the days leading up to the gunfire.

"(My wife) said, 'What is he down there doing?'" Larry said. "They seemed like a good couple, but in a way he seemed like he wasn’t right.

"The world's gone mad. Like this, it is really sad that things like this happen, especially in your own neighborhood."

Last week Detroit police Chief Todd Bettison broached the topic of crime last week.

He said crime is down in the city but admitted that it doesn’t feel like it, because of the recent rash of violence.

The city has had 115 homicides as of Wednesday compared to 135 last year at the same time, down about 15 percent.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at Detroit Rewards TV.

The Source: Information for this story is from neighbors of the victim and Detroit police.




