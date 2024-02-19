Woman shot outside steak house in Troy, police search for suspect

A woman was shot several times in the legs outside of Ruth's Chris Steak House, according to police.

The victim, her baby, and a friend were walking to their car in the parking lot of the high-end restaurant, on W Big Beaver Rd. in Troy, when a white Durango pulled up and opened fire, sources told FOX 2. Hazel Park police chased the suspect's vehicle into Detroit but lost it.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The shooting does not seem to be "a random incident," according to the Troy Police Department on Facebook. "As officers continue with the investigation, there does not appear to be an elevated threat to the public."

Police are still searching for the suspect and are asking the public for any information; tips can be given at 248-524-0777.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.