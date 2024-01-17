Woman slams 10-year-old girl's head into display at Somerset Mall

Police say a woman slammed a child into a display case while the girl was shopping at Somerset Mall with her father and a group of friends last week.

The 10-year-old victim and the group were walking through the food court on Friday afternoon when an unknown woman forcefully grabbed the girl's head and pushed her into a glass display. Police described the take as appearing to be "unprovoked and for no apparent reason."

Police said the assault was caught on camera.

The victim told police that the suspect laughed and smiled at her after the assault. The suspect then left the mall.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Detroit woman, was arrested when she returned to the Troy mall the next day.