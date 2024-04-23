Woman stabs driver with scissors after freeway crash in Oakland County

A woman repeatedly backed her vehicle into another vehicle and stabbed the other driver with scissors after a crash on the I-75 ramp to I-696 on Monday, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers checked cameras in the area in Hazel Park after dispatch received a 911 call, but no one was talking around 5:40 p.m. On the cameras, they could see a crash scene. One vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old Harper Woods woman, was repeatedly backing into the other involved vehicle.

When troopers arrived, they discovered that the woman, who was impaired, had stabbed the other driver in the back with a pair of scissors. The victim was treated at the scene.

The woman was arrested and taken to an MSP post. After making threats to harm herself, she was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.