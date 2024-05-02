Suspect sought after throwing sealed bag of baby bunnies in Macomb Township

article

Macomb County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who was seen discarding a plastic bag filled with baby bunnies.

The plastic bag was sealed and closed with multiple knots, while another knot was tied around a rabbit's neck.

Responding officers called to the area of Potomac Drive and Shoal Drive in Macomb Township were unable to untie the knots, but instead used a key to rip a hole in the bag to give the rabbits oxygen.

Getting the call around 7 p.m. on April 29, the animal complaint came from a witness who reported seeing an individual throw the bag out of a car window.

After rescuing the rabbits, the sheriff's deputy took them to an animal sanctuary in Romeo. One of the eight rabbits that was found was deceased by the time they arrived.

The director of Detroit Animal Welfare Group estimated the rabbits were 1-2 weeks old. Too young to live on their own without care from their mother or rehabilitation efforts.

A younger-to-middle aged male is now sought by police. He was seen driving a smaller red Chevrolet car. The witness said he has seen the suspect in the area before.

"The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office takes situations of animal abuse and mistreatment very seriously," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "I commend Deputy Taylor Dibble for diligently answering the call and giving these animals a chance at life."