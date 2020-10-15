Woman survives 6-month battle with coronavirus and gets a hero's welcome

It was the moment Deanna Hair's family and friends had been waiting for.

"We're just here to show our support and welcome her as she moves onto the next stage of her recovery," said Brandon Remmert, a friend.

Deanna was greeted by family and friends nick-named Team Dee, outside The University of Michigan Hospital after spending 195 days there fighting COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is real and it's deadly," she said.

But fortunately, Deanna's story is one of survival. She gave thanks to the medical team that saw her through.

"People keep saying 'I took care of you,' but I was unconscious for about two and a half months so I really don't remember them, but I am so thankful," said Deanna.

Advertisement

Deanna also was grateful for her family's support.

"They have been here all the way, I call them Tiger Women," said Deanna. "They and my husband, they fought and fought to make sure I survived."

That gratitude also was shown to friends who supported Deanna's husband and kids as she was fighting for her life in the hospital

"We've been sending flowers or meals to family anything to show them they have support," said Brandon.

"It's been really troubling that she has been so ill and people are not taking precautions so this doesn't happen to other people," said friend Ramona Sankovich.

"We are so excited that she's made it this far and she's going home today," said Brandon.

It's a celebration that Deanna is so grateful to have as life takes on a new meaning as a coronavirus survivor.

"On to our next part of the journey," she said.