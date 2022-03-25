Woman, teen dead in 2-car crash in St. Clair County, three others including toddlers hospitalized

Two people died and three more were hospitalized in critical condition after a two-car crash in St. Clair County Thursday afternoon.

A 27-year-old woman from Warren and her teenage passenger from Emmett were both pronounced dead at the scene while a 3-year-old male was found in the back seat of the car and was taken away in an ambulance.

Emergency crews say the crash appears to have been caused when one of the vehicles involved cross the center line of Kinney Road in Riley Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff responded to the crash around 1:05 p.m. March 24. Investigators say a 2021 GMC Terrain was driving northbound on Kinney Road while a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving south when the crash happened.

It's unclear which car crossed over the center of the road.

The driver of the GMC, a 40-year-old woman from Mussey Township was freed from the vehicle and taken to McLaren Port Huron Hospital. An 18-month-old child was also taken away in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crews from Emmett, St. Clair, as well as Michigan State Police and two emergency crews responded to the crash.