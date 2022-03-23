Semi-truck crashes into vehicle parked on I-94 shoulder, killing driver Wednesday morning

The driver of a parked vehicle was killed after a semi-truck traveling on I-94 swerved to avoid a collision before striking the victim.

Michigan State Police say the semi-truck was cut off by a vehicle, prompting it to lose control.

State troopers from the Brighton Post responded to the fatal traffic crash in Washtenaw County after reports of a crash on westbound I-94 at 6:30 a.m.

The accident happened near Grove Street in Ypsilanti Township.

The crash closed one lane of traffic at the time.

A preliminary investigation hours after the crash found that the semi-truck was cut-off by a vehicle, forcing the driver to swerve to avoid a collision. It ended up striking a vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder.

MORE: Juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle chase through Detroit

Police say the driver of the parked vehicle died at the scene.

Advertisement

The reason for the vehicle being parked on the shoulder remains under investigation. The name of the deceased driver has not been released.