Woman tells police she needs a Vernors, backs into patrol car during Troy welfare check

A woman who police say smelled like alcohol told officers she needed a Vernors before backing into a patrol car in Troy last week.

Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Kirts Boulevard during the early afternoon on March 10 for a welfare check of a 35-year-old woman and her newborn, who live there.

When police arrived, they found the woman sitting in her running vehicle in the parking lot. The officer said he smelled alcohol and the woman admitted she had drunk several alcoholic beverages.

Police said the woman said she felt like she was suffering from depression and agreed to be taken to a hospital.

After an ambulance was called, the woman told police she needed a Vernors and put her vehicle in reverse. Police said an officer told her to stop and tried to reach into the vehicle to turn it off, but the woman pushed his hand away.

Police said she hit a patrol car, which caused only slight damage to her vehicle. A police officer was able to get into the passenger side of her vehicle and shut it off.

The woman refused to get out of the vehicle and needed to be physically removed, police said.

Advertisement

She was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-up Facility. While there, police said she refused to submit to a chemical blood test so a warrant was obtained and a blood draw was performed.

The woman is charged with hinder and obstruction of a police officer, resisting a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, pending laboratory results.