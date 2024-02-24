Woman wielding machete arrested at Kroger store

A woman was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Feb. 23 after she walked into a Kroger store in Ypsilanti and started swinging a machete around in the liquor section of the store.

The store, at 2010 Whittaker Road, was closed for a time after the incident.

According to a representative of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, the woman was having a "mental crisis" when she entered the store. No people were attacked, and no one was injured during the incident.

Police said the woman was taken into custody without any trouble once they arrived.