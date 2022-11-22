Woman wins $264,838 Michigan Lottery prize 5 years after winning $4 million

article

A St. Clair County woman recently won another big Michigan Lottery prize five years after winning $4 million.

"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn’t believe I had won again! I didn’t have as crazy of a reaction as I did when I won $4 million, but it was still an amazing feeling," the 58-year-old woman said.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the Super Lucky 7’s Fast Cash ticket at Ray’s Market at 1801 Richman Road in Smiths Creek. This winner was $264,838.

"I don’t play Fast Cash too often, but I had been purchasing several tickets since the jackpot was high," she said. "I purchased a few tickets while I was at the store and was bummed when I realized someone had won the big jackpot the day before."

Related: Lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam

However, the lucky woman realized she was actually the winner.

"I scanned my tickets right away and got a message to file a claim on one of them. When I looked it over and realized what I’d won, I was shocked!" she said.

She said she plans to save the money.