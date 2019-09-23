Woman with dementia found safe after deadly fire at Detroit nursing home

A senior citizen who had been missing after an evacuation at her nursing home has been found safe.

Authorities were looking for 79-year-old Eunice Pugh, who has dementia, after she walked away early Monday morning from St. Joseph Manor in Detroit.

Police tell us she was found at a home on Peerless, sitting comfortably in a stranger's unlocked car about a mile and a half away from the nursing home. She's being taken to a hospital for evaluation but was found in good spirits.

We're told the fire started just before 4 a.m. at the nursing home, which is on Cadieux Road near Warren Avenue. A man was killed and two others were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Right now dozens of other residents have been evacuated.

Authorities aren't sure why the fire happened but say it appears to have started in the man's room, where most of the damage was also limited to.

Authorities haven't yet named the victim.