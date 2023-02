article

A Detroit woman who has schizophrenia hasn't been seen since she left her home last week.

Shawna Jordan, 49, left her home in the 13900 block of Coyle on the city's west side Thursday.

Jordan is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-520.