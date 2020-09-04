Woman's decomposing body found in Oakland County home, man hospitalized

Authorities in Oakland County made a horrifying discovery Thursday morning when a man knocked on his neighbors' door to call 911 and reported his wife had died and her body was badly decomposing.

The 61-year-old woman's remains were found inside a house where her husband had been living Thursday morning.

Neighbor Ernest Schafer said the woman is Eva Daley and they knew her and her husband, Frank, for a long time but as they got older, they saw them less often until this week when Frank emerged to ask for help.

"We knew Frank and Eva for a long time - they were good neighbors," said Ernest. "He came to our house, knocked on the door, rang the doorbell. My wife answered and he requested that we call 911."

The woman's badly decomposing body was found inside the home and investigators believe she had been dead for a couple of weeks.

Also in the house were several animals including cats, a dog, and a bird that animal control was called in to remove.

Advertisement

"He told me he's already pulled out 17 cats and they have traps set for more in there," neighbor Jim Haberland.

Schafer said he could smell the cats from outside. The home has since been condemned and deemed unsafe.

The medical examiner's office says it will be weeks before they know how the woman died but there is no evidence of any injuries or animal attacks but did say maggots had started eating at her body.

Her husband was taken to the hospital for insect infestation.

Investigators say unlabeled prescription drugs were also found inside the home

"We did see them probably 3 to 4 weeks ago they walked out to the lake, look out at the lake. But that was probably the last time we saw them," Schafer said.

