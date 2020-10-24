Women assaulted and robbed by man in clown mask on Detroit's east side

Police are invigating after a suspect in a clown mask assaulted and robbed two women.

Early Saturday morning around 1:19 a.m. in the 5400 block of Seneca two women a 52-year-old and a 66-year-old heard a knock at the door.

When the door was opened the suspect forced his way into the home and assaulted the 52-year-old woman then fired his gun which hit the other woman.

The suspect left with the 66-year-olds wallet. The victim was sent to a local hospital and is in stable condition after being shot.

The suspect is described as a black man, 30s, wearing a black hooded sweater and a clown mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Poice Department's seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.