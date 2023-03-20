Woodward closures start Monday for lane removal in Ferndale, Pleasant Ridge -- What to expect

Lanes will be closed on Woodward in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge from now through late fall as part of a project that includes improvements and the removal of a lane on each side of the road.

The work began Monday morning. Both sides of Woodward will have continuous and changing lane closures between 8 Mile and I-696.

From 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays, there will be 2–3 lanes open.

Between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and on weekends, there will be only 1–2 lanes open.

The project includes sidewalk upgrades, drainage improvements, resurfacing, installation of bike lanes, and signal work. Phase 1 was completed last year.

