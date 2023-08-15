One of Metro Detroit's most iconic traditions returns this weekend when classic cars return to Woodward Avenue.

Despite a summer of traffic barrels and lane closures on M-1, come the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 18-19 there will be no signs of road construction.

For much of the summer, Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge have been under construction as crews work on trimming the roadway down by a lane each direction. The two cities have allocated funding to install a protected bike lane, reduce lanes for cars and trucks, and also move up portions of the road to make turning onto Woodward easier.

The work is expected to be completed this fall.

A spokesperson for the Downtown Development Authority in Ferndale previously told FOX 2 there will be no construction from Friday through Sunday.

"The goal is that all of the Woodward corridor will be cleaned up for the dream cruise," said Sommer Realy.

The cruise is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Each of the cities along the Woodward corridor, starting with Ferndale north of Eight Mile and extending up to Pontiac, will also have events both days. That includes the official ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. at Nine Mile and Woodward.

Learn more about the events along the route here.