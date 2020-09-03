Work begins on new mural in Detroit's Greater New Center area

Work is underway on a new mural coming to Detroit, which pays homage to Black women and the City of Detroit.

It's called "The Girl with the D Earring" and it's being painted on the 9-story Chroma building at the corner of Grand Boulevard and Brush Street. The artist says it's a combination of acknowledging history with the present time.

The mural reimagines the image of Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer's "Girl With a Pearl Earring," deemed the most beautiful painting in the Netherlands.

"When I read that I was like, 'Oh, okay, I got me a pair of 'D' earrings; I can jazz this up. And I created the Girl with the D Earrings," said Sydney G. James. "She is actually a painting of a north-end resident, a north-end native actually, and she's a community activist and she's an artist as well. And it's just an exciting piece that I'm excited to complete."

James is a well-known artist and says this latest work pays homage to women and the City of Detroit.

"It's north-end specific, it's Detroit specific and it's community-specific," she said. "And to make it more my work, of course, I used a Black female muse because most of my work is surrounded by Black women."

She says there is a significant reason for incorporating the Old English D into this piece.

"This "D" holds power. This "D" is recognized no matter what part of the world you're in. LIterally I met somebody in Australia because he was wearing a "D" hat. That's the power in Old English D because that is Detroit. So I want this wall to feel like Detroit," she said. "As soon as you walk up, 'Oh, that's Detroit.'"

If you look closely, you'll also see the name of several businesses that are legendary in the Motor City. James says she's taking this approach because she believes art should be even more inclusive.

"Art is for the people, so when you give it to the people it should also be reflective of the people, or at least the people's story," she said.

The mural is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The building will also offer diversity programs, office space and much more.