Worker dies after fall through Detroit elementary school shaft

A contract worker died Wednesday morning after falling through an open shaft on the roof of a Detroit elementary school.

Officials said two workers were on the roof of Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary-Middle School Wednesday morning when they fell through a vent and to the basement – a fall of roughly 30 feet.

In a statement from Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), authorities said they were working on the school's damper when they fell.

One worker was pronounced dead while the other was able to get help and has been hospitalized.

No teachers or students witnessed the fall, the school said. The school was dismissed early as authorities investigate what caused the workers to fall.