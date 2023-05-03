Worker falls while setting up Ferris wheel for Holland Tulip Fest

A worker setting up a Ferris wheel for Holland Tulip Fest, a popular West Michigan event, was hurt when he fell Wednesday.

Police said the 27-year-old employee with Skerbeck Entertainment Group was on an extension ladder working on a Ferris wheel in the parking lot of the Holland Civic Center just before 11:30 a.m. He lost his footing and fell.

He hit parts of the wheel during his fall and was found on the ground.

He told first responders that he was wearing a safety harness, but it did not stop him from falling.

Police said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was airlifted to Spectrum Health due to the nature of his injuries.