For children and adults ready to relive their youth, 13,000 square feet of inflatable fun awaits the visitors of the biggest bounce house in America.

The massive display will be in Fraser for the next two weekends, complete with obstacle courses, slides, ball pits, and a new attraction: the sports slam.

"This is NOT your typical bounce house!" reads The Big Bounce America's website. "We’ve created a crazy inflatable landscape filled with some of the most amazing, completely customized attractions you’ll have ever seen. Not only does our massive bouncer look spectacular, it really does have something for everyone within its four walls of fun."

In order to cater to the many age groups that could no doubt enjoy the fun, certain times will be for different people. Children will get a shot from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and adults from 6 to 9 pm.

There are also sessions Saturday and Sunday. Find more scheduling information here.

In order to enter the fun, people will first need to register for one of the sessions.