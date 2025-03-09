Wrong-way driver arrested for drunk driving after head-on crash in Detroit

The Brief 911 callers reported a wrong-way driver on the Southfield Freeway. The driver crashed head-on into another vehicle. Michigan State Police arrested the driver for drunk driving.



Michigan State Police arrested a wrong-way drunk driver after a head-on crash on the Southfield Freeway.

What we know:

On Sunday, March 9, 911 calls came in after midnight about a driver going the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway. As troopers headed to the area, a head-on crash was reported at Joy Road.

Once on scene, troopers noted that both drivers involved in the crash were alert. A passenger in the non-at-fault vehicle had a lower-body injury and was transported to a hospital.

The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene for driving drunk.

"This driver risked the lives of other drivers and road users when they got behind the wheel drunk," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "There are just too many ways to get around if you decide to drink. Getting behind the wheel impaired is unacceptable."

The freeway has reopened after closing for the investigation.