Video shows wrong-way driver before head-on crash that killed one on I-696

A 62-year-old Harper Woods resident died after being struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on a Metro Detroit highway Friday morning.

The suspect driver was allegedly intoxicated when they crashed. They are also believed to have been driving with a suspended license.

Michigan State Police shut down westbound I-696 for hours to clean up debris that was strewn across the highway from the crash. Traffic was diverted at Gratiot until it reopened.

The dispatch center first started getting calls of a wrong-way driver around 3:35 a.m. when reports came in of a red Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Coolidge Highway.

Police later located the wrong-way driver at Dequindre Road. According to state police, an officer attempted to get the wrong-way driver's attention while tailing them from the shoulder. The suspect was in the left lane.

Moments later, the Liberty collided head-on with a Chevy SUV.

Video posted on the Scanner of Warren Facebook group showed the Jeep traveling on I-696 before the crash. A patrol unit could seen behind them.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Liberty received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken toe. They'll be taken to jail after being medically cleared.

"We are continuing to see drivers making poor driving decisions that are resulting in serious injuries or death in traffic crashes." said First Lt. Mike Shaw. "We asking people to drive responsibly. Slow down, don’t drive impaired or distracted. It really is that simple."