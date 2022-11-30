Wrong-way driver crash totals family of 10's van on I-94

On Thanksgiving Day, Justin Goodell, his wife, and their eight kids and two dogs traveled from Kentucky to Michigan to visit family for the holiday.

"On I-94 in Roseville, we were just cruising along on the interstate," Justin said. "I saw the headlights on the blue sedan. I saw it get into a head-on collision with another SUV."

And then the vehicles careened toward Goodell and his family in their Ford Transit 350 van.

"It swung over into our lane and we collided with one of the two vehicles," he said.

What Justin didn't know, is that a shooting happened during a family fight at a Roseville home - which led to a person speeding away, then driving the wrong-way on I-94, police said.

The suspect crashed head-on with multiple vehicles before being killed in the collision.

Fortunately Goodell, his wife, and their kids ranging from 13 years old to two months, all survived. But they continue to recover from bumps and bruises.

FOX 2 met up with Justin’s father, who is still emotional about the crash.

"I still have trouble talking about it, but they’re all safe," said Kirk Goodell.

But the family’s vehicle had a different fate.

"It was a front-end collision at almost 70 miles an hour," he said.

The family’s auto insurance hasn't done anything yet and Justin is concerned that when it does kick in he will only get the Blue Book value.

"Since it’s a fatal crash, all the vehicles involved are on hold," he said. "I can’t even get my insurance adjuster to look at the vehicle because the police department won’t let them."

So Justin’s parents thought a GoFundMe could help raise the necessary funds to get this family the vehicle they need.

"It’s for a good cause, and so my wife started it," Kirk said.

If you would like to donate go to the LINK HERE.

"I don’t want you to sacrifice anything out of your own Christmas to help us out," Justin said. "But if you do have a little bit of money it would really help us out."





