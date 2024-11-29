Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way driver in critical condition after causing fatal crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 29, 2024 8:38am EST
A driver died early Friday after a wrong-way driver crashed into them on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A person driving the wrong way on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit killed an innocent driver early Friday, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, the wrong-way driver, a 27-year-old woman, was driving a Jeep north in the southbound lanes of the freeway around 4:30 a.m. Police received calls about the wrong-way vehicle but were not able to stop the driver. She hit an SUV head-on near Grand River, causing the other vehicle to catch on fire.

Troopers were unable to get into the burning SUV, but they were able to get the at-fault driver out of her Jeep. She is in critical condition, while the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the wrong-way driver was impaired.

"Currently we have not been able to identify the person killed in the crash," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "The crash reconstructionist is on scene investigating the crash. We are attempting to determine where the wrong way driver entered the roadway and where she was coming from."

