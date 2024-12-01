Wrong-way driver dies after fatal crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

article

The second driver in a wrong-way crash has died, according to Michigan State Police.

READ MORE: Wrong-way driver in critical condition after causing fatal crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

On Nov. 29 at 4:30 a.m., MSP received calls about a Jeep driving the wrong way and then a crash.

Troopers responded to the scene on the Lodge near Grand River and found the reported Jeep and another SUV with heavy front-end damage from a head-on crash.

The SUV caught fire and quickly became fully engulfed. Troopers tried to get into the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

READ: Man dies 2 weeks after crashing pickup into tree in Oakland County

Troopers were able to get into the Jeep and remove the driver. The 27-year-old woman was transported in critical condition but was pronounced deceased the next day at the hospital.

The Detroit Fire Department extinguished the fire and found one person inside the non-at-fault vehicle who was pronounced deceased.