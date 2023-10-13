Wrong-way driver dead after crash on Detroit freeway ramp

article

A driver who was going the wrong way on a ramp from the Lodge to I-75 is dead after crashing early Friday.

Michigan State Police said reports were received about a driver in a Ford Fusion headed north on the southbound side of the Lodge near Larned in Detroit. While troopers were headed to the scene around 4:35 a.m., the Fusion driver hit a GMC Sierra head-on while on the connector ramp to northbound I-75.

The Sierra driver suffered minor injuries, while the Fusion driver was killed. Investigators haven't identified the victim.

Police said it still isn't clear if the at-fault driver was impaired, and police do not know where they got onto the freeway.

