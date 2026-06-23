Wrong-way driver on I-75 causes fiery crash, shutting down southbound lanes

The Brief A wrong-way driver on I-75 caused a fiery crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near Rosa Parks Boulevard. The extent of the injuries is unknown. The highway was shut down for hours.



A wrong-way driver on I-75 slammed into another vehicle in the southbound lanes, closing the highway and causing a fiery crash.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

What we know:

Around 4 a.m. on June 23, reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 in the city of Wayne preceded more calls of a two-vehicle rollover crash in Detroit.

One of the vehicles was on fire, according to Michigan State Police.

State troopers later determined that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was the wrong-way driver.

The crash shut down I-75 from Grand River to Rosa Parks Boulevard as troopers continue to investigate the crash.