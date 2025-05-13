Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way driver killed after hitting semi-truck on M-14 in Washtenaw County

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 13, 2025 10:46am EDT
The Brief

    • A 26-year-old Whitmore Lake man died in a wrong-way crash on M-14 in Washtenaw County on Monday night.
    • Police said he was going west in the eastbound lanes when he hit a semi.
    • Drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wrong-way driver believed to be under the influence died Monday night after crashing into a semi-truck on M-14.

Michigan State Police said the 26-year-old Whitmore Lake was driving a 2009 Acura MDX west in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Vorhies Road in Superior Township when he hit a semi around 11:05 p.m.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver, a 25-year-old Ontario man, suffered minor injuries.

Police said alcohol and drugs appear to be factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Michigan State Police provided details for this story. 

