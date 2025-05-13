Wrong-way driver killed after hitting semi-truck on M-14 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wrong-way driver believed to be under the influence died Monday night after crashing into a semi-truck on M-14.
Michigan State Police said the 26-year-old Whitmore Lake was driving a 2009 Acura MDX west in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Vorhies Road in Superior Township when he hit a semi around 11:05 p.m.
The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver, a 25-year-old Ontario man, suffered minor injuries.
Police said alcohol and drugs appear to be factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Michigan State Police provided details for this story.