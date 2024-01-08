Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way driver killed in fiery I-696 crash after hitting semi head-on

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A woman is dead after police say she hit a semi-truck while going the wrong way on I-696 early Monday.

Around 2 a.m., the woman was driving a BMW SUV east in the westbound lanes of the freeway when she hit a truck head-on near Orchard Lake. Both vehicles caught fire, and the woman died.

Related

State using new technology to curb wrong-way driving on West Michigan freeway
article

State using new technology to curb wrong-way driving on West Michigan freeway

The addition of new technology aims to stop drivers from going the wrong way on a Grand Rapids freeway. This effort comes as wrong-way crashes, which are often deadly, are increasing.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, and an autopsy will be performed to determine if it was. 

The freeway was closed for nearly 12 hours. It reopened around 1 p.m.

Watch FOX 2 News Live