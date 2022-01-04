Wrong-way driver on I-94 kills young mom of 4 in St. Clair County

The family of a 33-year-old mom to four children has started a GoFundMe after she was killed by a wrong-way driver on I-94 on Monday in St. Clair County.

The family of Teah Owens said the young mother was the victim who was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver in a horrendous high-speed head-on crash on Monday.

Teah Owens, 33, was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver on I-94 on Monday, Jan. 3.

According to Teah's family, she was with her 6-year-old son, Mason was driving in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Medrum Road in her 2003 GMC Yukon when she was hit by a car that was speeding and driving the wrong way on the interstate. That car, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz, was driven by a 25-year-old man from St. Clair.

The Cruz hit the Yukon head-on, killing both drivers. Mason was hospitalized with critical injuries and was last listed as stable.

RELATED: 2 drivers dead in wrong way crash on I-94

The crash is still under investigation by Michigan State Police.

According to Teah's family, she was taking her youngest son to Port Huron to visit family when she was hit and killed.

Her family started the GoFundMe to help pay for Mason's medical bills and help the family recover from the loss of their mother.

