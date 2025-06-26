Wyandotte man accused of ripping off employer by offering discounts, pocketing money

The Brief A man allegedly stole from his employer by offering customers discounts to pay him directly so he could pocket the money. Through this scheme he is accused of stealing more than $166,000 from Montway Auto Transport.



A Wyandotte man is accused of stealing more than $166,000 from his job by having customers pay him directly so he could pocket the money.

Jason Garza, 45, is charged with one count of embezzlement more than $100,000, one count of embezzlement more than $50,000 but less than $100,000, one count of embezzlement more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The backstory:

While employed by Montway Auto Transport in Canton Township in 2021 and 2022, Garza allegedly offered customers discounts if they paid him through mobile payment apps rather than through the company. He would then keep the money.

"Employees who steal from businesses betray the trust of their employers and their colleagues," Michigan Attorney General Nessel said. "My office remains committed to ensuring individuals who engage in embezzlement and fraud are held accountable."

Garza is due in court for a probable cause conference on July 7.