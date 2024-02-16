Wyandotte man arrested for child porn by state police, arraigned

article

A 46-year-old Wyandotte man was arrested and arraigned on charges of child porn, Michigan State Police announced on Friday.

Matthew James Albert Lujan was arrested after a cyber tip was received by the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children, sparking an investigation by MSP's Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Lujan is charged with four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

A search of Lujan’s residence and vehicle resulted in digital evidence being seized.

Lujan was arraigned in the 27th District Court on Friday, February 16.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet.

Lujan is a registered sex offender, was convicted in 2010 of four counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree (person under 13), and two counts of CSC third degree (person 13-15).

