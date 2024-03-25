Expand / Collapse search

Wyandotte man severely injured after firework mishap inside home

By and Jack Nissen
Published  March 25, 2024 9:00am EDT
Wyandotte
Wyandotte man making fireworks sets off explosion

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Late Sunday night, police responded to a home in Wyandotte after the sounds of an explosion erupted from a home.

Wyandotte police raced to the home around 10 p.m. after 911 reports came from Cora Street between Antoine and Baumey Street. 

According to police, the man was making homemade fireworks in his kitchen when something went ary. 

The home on Cora Street where an explosion was reported Sunday night. 

He suffered severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. That includes possibly losing some fingers. 

