Wyandotte police investigating nearly 2 dozen cases of slashed tires

Wyandotte police received numerous reports of slashed tires Wednesday.

Police said tires were slashed on at least 20 vehicles. The vandalism happened some time late Tuesday or early Wednesday between Alkali and Poplar Streets, east of the railroad tracks.

Investigators have a few good leads, they said, but they are still looking for tips. Residents are asked to check security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sabo at 324 4432.