Wyandotte school board member resigns following racist comment on Facebook post

A school board member has resigned from her position after she made a racist comment in a Facebook post.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, Wyandotte School Board Trustee Cindy Kinney commented on a Facebook post that said, "dogs or Muslims…you can only keep one." Kinney would then reply, ‘dogs.’

Immediately, an emergency meeting was held by the Wyandotte School Board where they denounced the anti-Muslim post and called for Kinney to step down.

Kinney served on the School Board for 12 years.

Then on Wednesday at 8 p.m., Wyandotte Public Schools announced that Kinney had submitted a letter resigning from her position as trustee effective immediately.

The other side:

One of the Board members read a statement from Cindy Kinney, who was not present at Tuesday night's meeting but on a previously planned vacation instead.

Here is a portion of Kinney’s statement.

"It was never my intention to offend, marginalize or diminish anyone in our community. I understand why many were upset, and I am truly sorry. I also want to address that I’m currently on a previously planned vacation. This trip was scheduled well in advance, and I am not avoiding or running away from this issue."

What's next:

The school board has 30 days to fill her position.