Wyandotte's Smugglers Run tiki bar and music venue closes

A Wyandotte music venue shuttered abruptly this week, citing the economy as the reason for closing up shop.

Smugglers Run, a tiki bar-themed venue along the Detroit River, shared the closure in a social media post on Tuesday - a day that the business normally isn't open.

"Due to the current economic environment that we all face, Smugglers Run has made the very difficult decision to close and cease operations effective immediately," the business wrote. "Over the last six plus years we have met and provided entertainment for so many great people."

Smugglers Run customers expressed their disappointment, with many sharing memories of the venue, which also hosted weddings in addition to concerts.

According to Smugglers Run's website, the venue had a full slate of concerts scheduled through mid-October, and just a day before the closure announcement, the venue was advertising upcoming August shows on social media.