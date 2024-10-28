WYCD co-host enjoys sleepover at Southgate Kroger to help end hunger

It is a sleepover for a good cause as one radio host is pairing up with a supermarket chain to end hunger.

WYCD morning show co-host Steve Grunwald will stay around the clock from Monday until Wednesday Oct. 30 during the ‘Sleepover for Hunger’ event at the Southgate Kroger on Fort Street.

"It’s not quite a Lazy Boy, but I have a really nice Pepsi Chair," he said, sitting on a chair made out of Pepsi boxes.

He will live and sleep in his new specially designed home away from home as he works to raise awareness about food insecurity, an issue near and dear to his heart.

"Growing up in my family we were food insecure, we were very poor, and I love giving back to the food banks and around the holidays they run very low," he said.

So he approached Kroger about the fundraiser and they got onboard.

"Kroger loved it and here we are today. I have a beautiful house that I’ll be living in for the next couple of days until these carts are completely full."

Meanwhile, staff at the Kroger location are very excited about the collaboration.

"Grunwald is amazing," said Kevin Rudolph from Kroger. "He is so fun. We love his show and he had this great idea, and we just could not say no to that."

As Grunwald meets and greets people making food donations, he will also broadcast his radio show from Kroger.

"I’m going to be broadcasting here for the next couple of days as well," said Steve. "If people want to come by and be on the radio with me, you can."

If you can not make a donation in the big cart do not fret, there is another way you can donate.

"You can also round up at the registers as well at any Kroger location," he said.

It is a call to action to help fight hunger, one donation at a time.

"We're going to fill up many many bins and we need everybody help."