Wynter Cole-Smith kidnapping suspect Rashad Trice bound over for trial

Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, was bound over for trial Tuesday after waiving his preliminary examination.

Trice allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed a woman before kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter, later identified as Wynter. It happened on July 2 in Lansing and Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores after a police chase.

Wynter's body was found in Detroit a few days later.

"Today’s development moves our prosecution closer to presenting evidence in open court and proving these charges beyond a reasonable doubt," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Trice will stand trial facing 20 charges, including seven potential life-sentence offenses."

Trice has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death.

Nessel charged Trice with the following:

One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;

Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring;

Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony;

One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony;

One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony;

One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony;

One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony;

One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony;

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;

Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony;

One Count Domestic Violence - Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor; and

One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.