Feds: No death penalty for suspect in Wynter Smith Amber Alert murder

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for the suspect accused of the kidnapping and killing of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert last July.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, has pleaded not guilty after being charged with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. The maximum sentence for the latter charge is the death penalty in addition to life in prison. He was bound over for trial by a grand jury.

In court paperwork filed Thursday by US Attorney Mark Totten, prosecutors will not be pursuing the death penalty.

"The United States in accordance with Justice Manuel 9-10.050, provides this notice of its intent not to seek the death penalty in this case."

He's also been charged with over 20 felony counts by the Michigan Attorney General after she decided to consolidate the case due to it being in multiple jurisdictions.

The tragedy originally unfolded July 2 when, according to law enforcement, Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed Smith's mother in Lansing. He then allegedly kidnapped Smith and fled toward Detroit.

He was arrested after a police chase that ended in St. Clair Shores. Smith's body was not with Trice during the chase.

Wynter's body was found three days later on July 5th in a Detroit alley, after phone location data led investigators to that area.



