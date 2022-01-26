Years after being shot by boyfriend, woman to become victim advocate

Susan Crim is 33 years old and like many, she decided to go back to school and get her degree. For her, criminal justice was the only subject she really wanted to study.

"That's like one of the biggest reasons why I want to be a victim advocate because I had a great one," she said. "I believe in our justice system, I think it works, I think it can work really good."

FOX 2: "Did it work for you?"

"It did not work for me."

About 16 years ago, Susan, was shot by her boyfriend

"He was brought in the night of the shooting, but released," Susan said. "He said it was an accident."

FOX 2: "Was it?"

"No."

The shooting happened when Susan, then-17, was living in Arizona with her 19-year-old boyfriend and she decided to move back to her parents.

"Being 17 years old, I thought I would go back to the house and grab some things," she said. "And walked into the house, and it's the last time I walked."

Susan was on a ventilator for a month and a half, six months of intensive inpatient rehabilitation, she is a quadriplegic.



But her boyfriend was convicted of only having a stolen weapon and got 30 days in jail.

But that was 16 years ago and Susan finally decided she wants to do something for others.

"I do feel like, being a victim myself, who better to be an advocate for other victims than someone who's been through it," she said.

"We see Susan who is forever in a chair because of domestic violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Lucido agreed to take Susan in as an intern as a part of the 11-member victim advocate unit helping victims, so she can graduate from Baker College with her degree.

FOX 2: "That's a lot of pressure to put on her isn't it?"

"I don't think so, but she's up for it, I can tell you that," Lucido said.

"It took me years to get adjusted being in a wheelchair," she said.

But she's adjusted and Susan's ready to move on.

"Today she can bring that skill set right to the victims she serves that are in the office," Lucido said.

Susan should graduate in May.

