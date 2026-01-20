article

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an advisory for yellowfin tuna that was recalled last year due to the risk of serious bacterial contamination after the distributor inadvertently distributed the recalled cans to several states.

The backstory:

Among the states impacted - Michigan and Ohio via Meijer stores.

The FDA says Genova Yellowfin Tuna was originally recalled in February 2025 due to a manufacturer defect with the seal of the pull tab can lid causing it to leak or be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

What we know:

According to the FDA, the manufacturer, Tri-Union Seafoods, discovered that recalled cans were inadvertently shipped by a third-party distributor to the following retail stores:

Meijer – Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin

Giant Foods – Maryland and Virginia

Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions – California

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack

UPC 4800073265

Can code: S84N D2L with best if used by date 1/21/2028

Can code: S84N D3L with best if used by date 1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz

UPC 4800013275

Can code: S88N D1M with best if used by date 1/17/2028

What you can do:



The FDA says consumers should not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled and if not feeling well should seek immediate medical attention.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST to request replacement product.

Why you should care:

What is Botulism?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service says botulism is a life-threatening disease caused by the ingestion of a potent neurotoxin produced during growth of the C. botulinum bacteria.

In the past, the USDA says botulism was linked primarily to home-canned foods, but in recent decades, botulism illnesses have been linked to foods such as un-refrigerated homemade salsa, baked potatoes sealed in aluminum foil, honey (the primary cause of botulism in infants), garlic in oil, and traditionally prepared salted or fermented fish.