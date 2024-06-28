Are you eligible for expungement? Find out this weekend at Southfield event

People with criminal records can start the process of clearing them this weekend in Southfield.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is holding an expungement fair to help people determine if they are eligible to have their convictions set aside.

Though registration for the fair is closed, walk-ins can still visit Hope United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to determine their eligibility.

Automatic expungements are available for those who have up to four misdemeanors that are punishable by 93 days in jail or more after seven years have passed since the sentence was given. For felonies, up to two convictions may be automatically expunged after 10 years from the sentence or when the term of imprisonment ends - whichever comes later.

If you don't have a conviction that will automatically be expunged, fairs providing free resources can help.

To get an expungement, you must fill out an application and obtain a certified order of conviction from the court where you were convicted. You also need to get fingerprinted and purchase a $50 money order for Michigan State Police. This process can take up to eight months.

Most state offenses can be expunged after a set amount of time. This includes up to three felonies, two convictions for assaultive crimes, one drinking and driving offense, and unlimited misdemeanors.

Crimes that cannot be expunged: